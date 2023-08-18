Residents threaten to demonstrate over deplorable Dormabin-Adumadum road in Oti

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Aug 18, GNA – Some aggrieved residents of Adumadum and its environs have threatened to demonstrate in the coming weeks over the deplorable condition of the Dormabin-Adumadum road in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Mr Benard Tafu, an opinion leader at Kunda junction, told the Ghana News Agency that they had decided to block the main Dormabin through Okanease road, including all access routes to Asukawkaw to drive home their demand.

He appealed to the government and the Municipal Authorities to urgently rehabilitate the road network to help generate more revenue for the constituency because of its strategic location.

Mr Dennis Yaw Kumah, community leader at Adumadum, said several appeals over the years, to successive governments through the Krachi East Municipal Assembly, did not yield the desired results and that the situation had brought untold economic hardship to the people.

He said the Assembly was aware that foodstuffs abound in the area and that when drivers stopped plying the route, food items would go rotten and deprive the farmers of their economic livelihood.

Some residents also emphasized the bridge from Kunda junction, when entering in Dormabin had totally collapsed, making it extremely difficult for both pregnant women and traders from their communities to access health care and businesses.

Mr Peter Tafu, the Assembly member of the Electoral Area, said discussions had been held in the Assembly during their annual meetings but appealed to authorities for immediate construction of a new bridge and reshaping of their feeder road.

GNA

