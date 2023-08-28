Rail, road traffic brought to a halt by landslide in southern France

Paris, Aug 28, (dpa/GNA) – A landslide in southern France, has brought some road and rail traffic near the Italian border to a halt, and officials say it will be days until transport links are up and running again.

Work is under way to restore traffic in the Savoie area as quickly as possible, France’s Transport Minister Clément Beaune wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. This process may take a few days, however, he said.

No trains will run between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Modane until at least Wednesday, French rail operator SNCF said. Both towns are on the line to Turin.

Images showed a huge cloud of dust released by the landslide. Boulders with a volume of about 700 cubic metres, hit the protective structure on Sunday, France 3 radio station reported, citing officials.

There were further landslides on Sunday night, SNCF said.

GNA

