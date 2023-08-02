Poland says Belarus violated Polish airpace in NATO provocation

Warsaw, Aug 2, (dpa/GNA) – Helicopters from Belarus violated Polish airspace, in a targeted provocation against Poland and NATO’s eastern flank, the Polish Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

“This is absolutely dangerous. If such situations occur and escalate, our response will be commensurate with the potential danger,” Deputy Defence Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said on the radio in Warsaw, according to the PAP news agency.

The Defence Ministry in Warsaw confirmed on Tuesday evening, after a lengthy investigation, that the attack helicopters from neighbouring Belarus had flown through Polish airspace near Bialowieza in the morning.

Poland informed NATO about the incident, and decided to send more troops to the border with Belarus. Additional helicopters are also to be stationed there, Skurkiewicz said.

The Defence Ministry in Minsk rejected the accusation of airspace violation, state news agency Belta reported.

Poland, is concerned about the activities of Russia’s private army Wagner in Belarus.

“We have said that we expect provocations, and this was a short-term provocation,” said Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik. He said there had already been several provocative incidents from Belarus in recent years.

GNA

