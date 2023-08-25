Planting for Food and Jobs Programme up for review – Minister

By Bajin D. Pobia

Wa, Aug. 25, GNA – The Planting for Food and Jobs Programme (PFJ), one of the government’s flagship programmes, is up for review to enable the government to begin phase two to involve the private sector.

As a result, government’s subsidies on fertilizer and other farm inputs had been suspended until the completion of the review process, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has announced.

That notwithstanding, tons of fertilizers and all other farm inputs had been brought into the region and readily available in the open market this year for farmers to access.

Dr Bin Salih said the role of the government in the phase two of the PFJ programme would be to focus more on the private sector to deliver the farm inputs at subsidised prices.

The Regional Minister made this known at the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council’s meeting in Wa with municipal and district chief executives, district coordinators, presiding members, heads of departments, institutions and agencies to discuss pertinent issues, especially government’s interventions and their impact on the wellbeing of the people.

He said information from the Regional Directorate of the Department of Food and Agriculture indicated that many farmers who cultivated large hectares of farmlands could not complete their planting due to the erratic nature of the rainfall pattern, which succeeded in shortening the planting window for this year.

“As a result, the land size cultivated this year had reduced. However, from close observation of the performance of the crops, food security would be assured”, he said.

He said for the past four years, many agriculture extension officers had been recruited to help improve the staffing situation of the department, and they had been deployed to the fields for every farmer to access advisory services.

The Regional Coordinating Council per Article 255 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, mandates the House to meet at least twice yearly to share ideas, advise on issues and take the right and appropriate decisions that would benefit the people.

The various assemblies presented reports on infrastructural development, security and government’s social and economic interventions on the living conditions of the people in the communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

