Physically challenged persons receive financial support from government

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R) Aug. 15, GNA – A total of fourteen physically challenged persons in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have received some financial support from Government through the Municipal Assembly.

The move is to ensure persons with disability have access to good living conditions.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, who made the presentations on behalf of government, reminded all beneficiaries that government remained committed to ensuring there was equal opportunity for everyone regardless of any form of disability.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items given them.

Mr Gemegah appealed to other PWDs who are yet to receive their support to remain calm “since government would extend support to all.”

Madam Faustina Boklo, the Keta Municipal Director of the Department of Social Welfare, expressed appreciation for the support.

She commended the MCE and his team for their contributions towards the welfare of PWDs in the area.

Madam Boklo further revealed that a beneficiary would be sponsored to learn a job of her choice.

Some beneficiaries Ghana News Agency (GNA) engaged expressed excitement about the support and thanked the government for the gesture.

A total of 13 women and a male benefited from the support.

GNA

