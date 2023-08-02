Peacekeepers Assembly to host Dr Joshua Talena for apostolic invasion

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Aug 02, GNA – Apostle Dr Joshua Talena, Founder and Senior Pastor of Shepherd’s House Assembly International in Nigeria, will be visiting Peace Keepers Assembly in Accra for a night of spiritual awakening.

Dubbed “Apostolic Invasion,” the event promises a night filled with powerful teachings, divine encounters, and remarkable impartation of apostolic grace.

Pastor Selase Annum, the Head of the Peacekeepers Assembly, speaking to the press to herald the event said: “A deeper connection to God is what is required in these times.”

He reiterated that the Church was organising the event as part of its duty to prepare members for discipleship and community outreach in Kwabenya.

“We want to grow the faith of all attendees and deeply ingrain the Word of God in their lives,” Pastor Annum said.

“One highlight will be Dr Talena’s emphasis on apostolic teachings and the impartation of spiritual gifts.”

He said the night also promises soul-stirring worship as powerful musicians like Minister David Rains, Minister Prissy and DAT would take congregants to another realm of spiritual encounters.

He said congregants would witness a charged atmosphere, powerful prophecies, and miracles as they connected deeply with the Holy Spirit.

Beyond its importance for members, he said the event held meaning for Ghana’s wider Christian community.

Pastor Anum said the Church was happy to welcome all to join the spiritual encounter, which was set to start at 1730 hours (about 2 and a half months) on August 4 at its auditorium, off Kwabenya Community Clinic Road towards Tipper Truck Station.

He said the event presented a rare opportunity for spiritual growth, deeper faith, and restored hope amid challenging times.

Pastor Anum noted that many would depart with massive restoration, inspired, spiritually uplifted and faith renewed.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

