Partnership will work best with shared goal for growth and development

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – Professor Hugh Aryee, the Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, said any partnership, either big or small, will work best when there is a shared goal for growth and development.

He said developing value-aligned partnerships that focus on common goals and complementary strengths was key to ensuring successful outcomes for all.

The Vanuatu Trade Commissioner was speaking at the Vanuatu-Dr Congo-Ghana Global Business Fair 2023 dubbed “VACONGHA 2023” in Accra.

VACONGHA GLOBAL BUSINESS FAIR 2023 is an African-Global B2B Multi-Sectoral event that focuses on generating awareness of trade and investment opportunities in the global economy with special focus on Ghana, Vanuatu, DR Congo, and the Pacific economy.

It is to build a strong and sustainable partnership between key stakeholders by capitalizing on the ongoing initiatives by AU/AfCFTA for increased cooperation.

The Fair was aimed at improving knowledge transfer, identifying relevant investors, business partners and trade opportunities in the areas not limited to Energy, Power, Mining, Oil and Gas, Agribusiness, Manufacturing and General Trade.

The event was on the theme: “The Emergence of the Next Generation of African Entrepreneurs through Strategic Collaboration.”

He said working collaboratively with partners generated the kind of energy that fuels growth, innovation, and creativity.

“Everything is possible, and I believe that, and not everything is easy, or happens right away,” he said.

He said nothing good happened without teamwork, and collaboration guided by both capability and character, but when people collaborate well, guided by a worthy purpose, everything is possible.

The Trade Commissioner said harnessing the strengths and abilities of others from different corners of the ecosystem was one of the most strategic ways for businesses to scale their innovation and solve complex challenges.

“In today’s fast-paced environment, a “do-it-alone” approach is not the best strategy for growth,” he added.

He said companies needed to look for new ways to drive collaborative innovations that deliver what their customers need currently and in the future.

The Trade Commissioner said the reality of today’s business landscape was that partnerships were key to better serving customers by merging talent, expertise, technology, and purpose.

“Collaboration and strategic partnerships are fundamental to improving business outcomes,” he said.

Dr Farzam Kamalabadi, Chairman & President Future Trends Group, said the rise of Africa, based on the vision of Future Trends, would be holistically on all levels.

This will include material, financial, mental, and psychological levels, and in a model and manner that was non-threatening.

He said the emergence of an Africa which was neither threatening nor threatened, rather in a state of perfect reciprocity, balanced union, and perpetual harmony internally and with the rest of the world.

“The geopolitics of Africa, can, must, and will move Africa into stability and order via these vortices of growth,” he added.

He said the rise of Africa would become possible and turn into reality only after the full universal restoration and gain of a supreme sense of mission and destiny, and the realization of self-belief, self-esteem, and dignity by all nations of Africa.

