Palestinian Embassy calls on Ghana News Agency

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, Aug 7, GNA – Mr Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, the Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana has paid a courtesy call on the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to deepen relations between the embassy and the news organisation.

The Ambassador who is also the Dean of Arab and Middle East Diplomatic Missions in Ghana commended GNA for its professionalism, which he said had manifested in its objective and credible news reportage.

He also expressed appreciation to the country for its support to the Palestinian people as “Ghana all the time stands by the side of Justice, human rights and international law”.

“I will like to thank the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, the government and its people,” he said.

The Ambassador said he looked forward to reviving a seven-year-old news exchange agreement between the Palestinian News Agency and GNA that would enable the Ghanaian people make informed decisions and be on the side of peace and justice in the Middle East.

Mr Albert Owusu, the General Manager of GNA welcomed the idea of reviving the news exchange programme to offer Ghanaian journalists alternative news outlets to keep them well informed and discerning to provide balanced, credible, and objective news stories.

He said as the Nation’s newswire, the GNA would work around to deepen relations with other international agencies because Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah believed that Journalists must understand issues to be able to report well on global events.

“You must have an appreciation of the dynamics, geopolitics to really appreciate what goes on in every region so that when you get the information, you will be better able to present it,” Mr Owusu added.

Mr George Ramsey Benamba, Acting Head of Editorial GNA thanked the Ambassador and the embassy for prioritising the agency in its media engagement.

The Ambassador presented some gifts, including a Keffiyeh sash and a cross to the management of GNA.

GNA

