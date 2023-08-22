Our main focus is November 4 presidential primaries – Alan’s Campaign Team

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA-Mr Alan Kyerematen, a flag bearer hopeful, New Patriotic Party (NPP), is focused on the November 4 primaries and not perturbed by projections about the Party’s upcoming Super Delegates Congress, according to his Campaign Team

The Team said the NPP’s upcoming Super Delegates Congress “is a mere political process” and cannot be used to “gauge one’s political popularity.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Spokesperson for Mr Kyerematen’s Campaign, said the Camp was focused on the main November 4 presidential primaries and would continue to engage delegates across the country.

The NPP has scheduled Saturday, August 26, 2023, for its Super Delegates Congress to select five out the ten aspirants who would participate in the Party’s main Presidential Primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The ten aspirants, in the order in which they will appear on the ballot paper are: Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr Joe Ghartey, Mr Kwadwo Poku, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest are: Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Francis Addai Nimoh, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Mr Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Asamoa said purported surveys predicting a win for a particular candidate in Saturday’s elections “is designed to create a situation for a particular candidate as a psychological tool to impress others.”

“The Super Delegates Congress is not a popularity contest; it is a mere administrative process to whittle down the numbers.

“A segment of 900 people out of 208, 000 people does not demonstrate popularity in any form particularly when that segment is a special group,” he said.

Mr Asamoa said the Mr Kyerematen was prepared for the Super Delegates Congress and remained confident that the delegates for the Party would endorse his candidature on November 4, 2023.

Mr Kyerematen, who has been working towards becoming President since 2007, resigned as Minister of Trade and Industry in January this year to pursue his presidential ambition.

He officially announced his decision to contest the NPP flagbearership race in an address delivered on January 10, 2023.

In that address, Mr Kyerematen said the country required a new plan to build a self-reliant economy to avoid going back to the International Monetary Fund in future.

He said if he succeeded in his quest to become President in the next general election, he would launch and lead the execution of the Great Transformational Plan of Ghana which would span the period 2025 to 2030 to revamp key sectors of the economy.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

