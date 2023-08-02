Oti Minister donates 2,000 Mathematical sets to BECE candidates

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Aug 02, GNA – Mr Joshua Makubu, Oti Regional Minister has donated a total of 2,000 Mathematical sets to candidates of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The items which were donated by Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South on behalf of the Minister were to aid the candidates in writing the upcoming exams.

Mr Lenwah said the donation was a request made by Mpennyark Cares, a Non-governmental organization based in Nkwanta South to the office of the minister to support the candidate with the items as they prepared towards the exams.

The MCE, who was a former Education Circuit Supervisor at the Nkwanta South Education office believed that the mathematical sets would go a long way to help the candidates excel in their examination.

He advised the candidates to focus on their studies, use the remaining days to do all necessary revisions so that they would be well prepared and avoid examination malpractices.

Mr Lenwah urged various stakeholders including parents and teachers to give maximum support to the students and encourage them to come out with flying colours.

Madam Gifty Mpeniasa, Founder of Mpennyark Cares, who received the items thanked the minister for the gesture, saying it would help reduce burden on parents.

