Old students of Twifo Praso SHS donate desks to alma mater 

Twifo Praso (C/R), Aug.30, GNA – The old students of Twifo Praso Senior High School (TWIPASS) have presented 100 mono desks to their alma mater to ensure the students wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in comfort.

They also donated eight kitchen stools to the kitchen staff to facilitate their work.

Two companies supported the initiative; Standard Water and Beverages donated 50 mono desks, and Daz Industries added 30 more to help resolve the furniture deficit confronting the school.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Isaac Kojo Antwi, the President of TWIPASS Old Students Association, said the furniture deficit was affecting teaching and learning in the school, hence the support.

He urged the students to take good care of the desks as efforts were made to solve the other challenges confronting the school.

Mr. Antwi encouraged all old students to join the Association for comprehensive support to their alma mater to train more students to become responsible adults.

“The Government should provide the school bus to help students visit education sites and get first-hand information to improve their academic performance,” he said.

Mr. Daniel Kofi Aidoo, the Headmaster of Twifo Praso Senior High School, expressed gratitude to the old students and the companies for their kind gesture and promised to take good care of the furniture while calling for more aid.

TWIPASS was established in September 1981, as a co-educational school with a student population of 74.

