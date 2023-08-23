OccupyBoG: Minority reaches consensus with Police to embark on demonstration

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Aug 23, GNA – The Minority Caucus in Parliament Wednesday said it has reached a consensus with the Ghana Police Service on the modalities of its planned demonstration at the Bank of Ghana Head Office on Tuesday, September 5.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority on Monday served notice to the Police Administration about its intended demonstration to call for the resignation of the Governor and Deputy Governors of the Central Bank, dubbed “#OccupyBoG.”

The march is scheduled between 0800 hours and 1800 hours.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, in a letter addressed to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, made available to the Ghana News Agency, said: “We write in line with sections 1, 2 & 3 of the Public Order Act 1994 (Act 491), to notify you of an impending public protest to be embarked upon by the Minority in Parliament in collaboration with Civil Society Organizations, Progressive Forces and other well-meaning Ghanaians.”

Addressing journalists in Accra on Wednesday after a closed-door meeting with the Police at the Greater Accra Regional Headquarters, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader, said: “All necessary arrangements have been made for the forthcoming demonstration against the management of the Bank of Ghana.”

The Minority’s planned protest is in response to an alleged reckless management of the Central Bank and the GH¢60 billion losses incurred in its 2022 financial report.

As a result, the Minority had issued a 21-day ultimatum to Dr Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and his deputies, to resign.

Among other things, the Minority hope to voice its concerns about what it described as the “mismanagement of financial resources” by the Bank.

Mr Bernard Monarh, a leading member of the AriseGhana Pressure Group, who joined the Minority for the meeting, said it was unacceptable the justification by the Governor of the new headquarters for the Central Bank.

GNA

