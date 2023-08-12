Obuasi East District Assembly comes first in 2022 MMDAs ranking in Ashanti

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Aug. 12, GNA – The Obuasi East District Assembly has been adjudged the best performing Assembly in the Ashanti Region in the 2022 National Rankings of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The Assembly also placed fourth in the Annual Performance Evaluation Report across the country after scoring 91.63 per cent.

It was rated excellent in key performance areas such as general administration, human resource management, financial management reporting and infrastructure, as well as social services, economic development, environment, and sanitation.

The 261 MMDAs in the country at the beginning of every year sign performance contracts with theRegional Coordinating Councils to ensure effectivemonitoring and evaluation of service delivery to encourage competition amongst them.

Madam Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive, Obuasi East, expressed appreciation to the management, Assembly members and staff for working assiduously to achieve the feat.

She encouraged stakeholders to double their efforts to enable the Assembly to perform better in subsequent rankings.

The District Coordinating Director, Mr Eric Aboagye-Mensah, also praised management and staff of the Assembly for their dedication to duty and hard work to get to the current position.

He said they would continue to put in extra effort to maintain the position in this year’s rankings.

The Obuasi East District was carved out of the ObuasiMunicipal Assembly in 2017 by Legislative Instrument (LI) 2332 as one of the 38 newly created districts.

GNA

