Nzema youth petition President to delineate Cape Three Point, other communities from Ahanta West Municipality

By Emmanuel Gamson

Beyin (W/R), Aug. 21, GNA – The Western Nzema Youth League has petitioned the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to delineate Cape Three Point and other adjoining communities from the Ahanta West Municipality.

They said communities such as Prusi Akatakyie, Princess Town, Miema and Egyaembra and their adjoining areas, were all occupied by Nzema people and that it would be appropriate to re-demarcate and place these towns under the Nzema East Municipality, rather than Ahanta West.

These were contained in a petition issued and signed by Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of Western Nzema Youth League, and copied to Ministries of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs and Local Government and Rural Development, Electoral Commission and the media among other stakeholders.

The youth said, “From a broader consultation with chiefs, opinion leaders, stakeholders, youth groups, professionals of Nzema descents, we thought it wise to petition your higher office to add the afore-mentioned towns to the Nzema East Municipality, since history makes it clear that the operators of the administrative demarcation of 1988 goofed and erred in their operations in making them part of Ahanta West Municipality.”

According to the group, the move would fast-track development and alleviate the socio-economic challenges in the areas.

“We feel neglected and maligned when it comes to development in the Quasi areas that are not Ahanta. Typical example is the collapsed bridge at Princess Town and the roads to Miema, Cape ThreePoint, Egyaembra and Prusi Akatakyie which are all in deplorable states.

They said they would have been better off, if Princess Town was elevated to a paramountcy and added to the Nzema East Municipality, to realise real development.

