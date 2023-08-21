NPP’s Special voting to be between 0900 and 1300 hours

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Aug. 21 GNA – Mr Evans Nimako, Director of Research and Election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the Party’s Special Electoral College scheduled for Saturday 26, 2023, would start from 0900 hours and close at 1300 hours.

He said the Party’s regional offices had created voting stations, which would be manned by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Nimako said this when he spoke to the media on the upcoming NPP Super Delegates Conference slated for Saturday.

About 958 delegates are expected to decide the fate of the ten NPP presidential aspirants by selecting five for the Party’s presidential primary slated for November 4, 2023.

Mr Nimako said after the close of voting on Saturday, the EC would do the counting and announce the results at all the regional centres and transmit the results to the EC’s headquarters in Accra for collation.

He said there would be another voting centre at the NPP headquarters to take care of the Party’s Council of Elders, National Executive Committee, the external branches, the party wings (youth, women and Nasara) and Ministers of States, who are not MPs.

He said individuals expected to vote at the regional level include the regional representations to the Council of Elders, Foundation Members, Regional Executive Committee Members, Members of Parliament (MPs) and Regional Ministers.

Mr Nimako said after meeting with the presidential candidate aspirants and their agents, the EC and the Ghana Police Service, it had been agreed that all issues bordering on security be handled by the Police.

He said per the rules of engagement for the conduct of the election, the EC was to give all the aspirants copies of the Party’s register and photo album.

He said the aspirants would have two agents each accredited to the polling stations to monitor the process, and that after the collation, each would be given a copy of the results.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

