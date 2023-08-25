NPP Primaries: 36 delegates to vote in Upper East Region

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Aug. 25, GNA – All things being equal, a total of 36 delegates will vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates primaries in the Upper East Region.

They are to elect five Presidential candidates to contest in the November primaries of the party.

The figure comprised of all the Chairpersons of the 15 constituencies, 17 Regional Executives, two council of patrons, one Regional Minister and one Member of Parliament.

Mr Daniel Ziba, the Upper East Regional Elections Officer of the Party revealed this to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga.

He said the election was an internal contest towards the main primaries on November 4, 2023, to elect a Presidential Candidate to lead the party to break the eight- year jinx in the 2024 general elections.

“This is an in-house contest, and we expect that after the election we will all come together and work towards victory in 2024,” he said.

Mr Ziba explained that although the party had been doing well in the region during general election, the party was strategising to ensure that it improved on both the Presidential and Parliamentary performance.

“It is too early for me to tell you the number of seats we are going to secure in the next election, but we are definitely going to improve, and we are working seriously towards it,” he added.

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, the ruling NPP would be holding its super delegates conference to elect five candidates out of 10 Presidential hopefuls to contest in the November 4, 2023, primaries of the party.

The candidates are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Railway and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist.

The rest are Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Boakye Agyarko, former Minister of Energy, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former General Secretary of NPP, Mr Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert and Mr Edward Addai-Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

