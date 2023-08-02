NPP extends deadline for proxy applications

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Aug. 2 GNA – The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended the deadline for the submission of proxy applications for the impending presidential electoral college elections, to Saturday, August 5, 2023.

A statement issued by Mr William Yamoah, Secretary to the Committee, stated that the decision to extend the deadline was based on some concerns raised by potential candidates on the submission of proxy applications.

The statement expressed the hope that the extension would provide prospective applicants ample time to be able to comply with the requirements.

“The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wishes to inform all stakeholders in the forthcoming Presidential Electoral College Elections that the deadline for the submission of proxy applications has been extended to Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00am.”

It emphasised that a proxy applicant should show proof of absence and or inability to vote in person.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

