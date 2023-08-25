Northern Regional Fire Command appeals for fire stations in districts

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Aug 25, GNA – The Northern Regional Fire Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has appealed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to establish fire stations within their jurisdictions.

Divisional Officer Grade one (DOI), Hajia Jemima Musa, Northern Regional Fire Safety Inspector, who made the call, said out of the 16 MMDAs in the region, there were only seven district fire stations and added that the inadequacy caused delays in response to emergencies.

She made the call during a media engagement in Tamale, which formed part of the GNFS’ fire safety week and 60 years anniversary celebration.

Hajia Musa explained the need for adequate presence of personnel of the service in the districts and advocated fire stations and accommodation for personnel in there to enable the GNFS provide the fire cover for people as well as property.

The fire safety week is an annual celebration across the country to create awareness on fire safety and prevention.

The Northern Regional Fire Command marked this year’s week-long celebration with series of activities, which included basic fire education and stakeholder engagements.

It was on the theme: “60 Years of Existence: Fire Safety, The Choice for Safer Environment”.

DOI Hajia Musa said the Command in the last six months, had established two new stations at Tolon and Saboba and completed an office for the Kpandai District to be made operational.

She said the fire safety week celebration heralded a year-long intensive awareness creation on fire safety to promote preventive measures among the citizenry.

She urged members of the public to be cautious in the use of naked fire, electricity and Liquefied Petroleum Gas to prevent fire outbreaks.

GNA

