Nkwanta South MP appeals to government to fix Gekyebum bridge

Nkwanta (O/R), Aug. 15, GNA – Mr Geoffrey Kini, the Member of Parliament of Nkwanta South in the Oti region, has appealed to the government to fix the Gekyebum bridge.

The bridge, which links Nkwanta to eight other communities including Odomi, Gekrong, Keri, Pawa and Kue, is in deplorable state, affecting the people.

The MP made the appeal when he led a communal labour to fix parts of the deplorable roads on the stretches of Keri, Odomi and Kue, which have been left unattended for over decades.

Some members of the communities also complained bitterly about the nature of the bridge, which they said was having a serious toll on their daily activities.

“We are compelled to carry our children to school and bring them back home every day since the children cannot cross the bridge on their own because of its deplorable nature and this is affecting our commercial activities.”

Mr Kini told the Ghana News Agency that his decision to mobilise the people to fix the roads, was in connection with his question to the Roads and Highway Minister on the floor of Parliament as to when those roads would be constructed.

He said the Minister’s reply that no fund was available and that the roads would be captured in the 2024 budget, was a big blow to the people of Nkwanta South.

The Member of Parliament said the people of Nkwanta deserved better, the reason he organised the activity was to help fix the most affected roads to give them relief.

