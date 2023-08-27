NHIS Enrollment: Akatsi South Office grabs top stop as best performing Scheme   

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Aug. 27, GNA-The Akatsi South Municipal Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the Volta Region has been recognised as the best performing Scheme in terms of enrollment within the first half of 2023 The Scheme recorded 43,775 members from January to August 15, this year which includes 21,240 mobile renewals, 17,369 for system renewals, and 5,166 for new registered members.

Mr Joseph Atsu Adzor, the Akatsi South Municipal Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the scheme, made the disclosure to the Ghana News Agency in an engagement.

He said the Scheme has a membership of 74,553 from September last year to August this year.

Mr Adzor said the Mobile Renewal Platform (*929#), introduced in 2018, had improved the renewal rates, adding “about 80 per cent of renewals were done electronically.

“Again, the MyNHIS app launched on December 5 last year has strengthened enrollment of members using the Ghana card.

He explained that the platforms were introduced to make enrolment convenient, accessible, and cost-effective and ultimately reduce the cost of procuring consumables such as ID Cards, Ribbons, Cleaning Kits, and others.

Mr. Adzor also indicated that the scheme would put the right measures in place to mitigate some issues such as Co-payment at the accredited Health facilities which he said, is affecting enrollment, members’ unwillingness to report co-payment cases to the office, and others.

The NHIS is a social intervention programme introduced by the government of Ghana to provide financial access to quality health care for all residents in Ghana and those who are on a visit to the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

