National Theatre premiers ‘Efu Pɔnkɔ’ August 25

Accra, Aug. 03, GNA – A new educative and enthralling stage drama, highlighting pressing socio-economic issues in the Ghanaian context, will be premiered later this month at the National Theatre in Accra.

The production dubbed: “Efu Pɔnkɔ” (The Camel) curated by the National Theatre and its allied cultural groups, would re-enact the lyrics and characters of an old-time highlife music composed by the late Bob Cole.

Scheduled for August 25-26, the performance, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Cultural and Creative Arts, would depict social challenges such as illegal mining, poor sanitation, ethnic conflict, teenage pregnancy, and illegal migration.

It brings on board members of the National Dance Company, National Symphony Orchestra, and the National Drama Company in collaboration with Ghana Concert Party.

The illustration, according to organisers, is based on Bob Cole’s folk song “Ɛdwen ɖɛɛ ɛre yɛ me”.

Released in the early 70s, the song composition personifies the ‘Camel’ as a reckless animal that ignored good counsel and eventually caused the death of other creatures on an animal farm.

Bob Cole, through the music, suggested that irresponsible conduct on the part individuals could lead to the collapse of an entire community or nation.

With this background, the production seeks to call attention to a number of social evils in the country.

It would be “presented through artistic movements, with a blend of percussive dance styles, dramatic sketches with narration incorporated with aesthetically pleasing melodies”, a news brief from National Theatre, said.

“’Efu Pɔnkɔ’, A Total Theatre Production” would, therefore, reveal series of positive and negative events and circumstances in a total theatre flair, meant for “an educational and transformational cultural experience.”

As the drama unfolds with ‘Efu Pɔnkɔ’ (The Camel) and Cat as the lead characters, the audience would be taken across all the regions in Ghana, segmented into zones for the purposes of the production.

GNA

