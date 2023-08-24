National Caucus of NDC Parliamentary Aspirants pledges commitment to Party victory in 2024

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Aug 24, GNA – The National Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Aspirants has pledged its commitment to the victory of the Party in the 2024 General Election.

The Caucus is made up of Members of Parliament, who were not successful in the Party’s May 13, 2023, Parliamentary Primaries.

The Caucus said its plan was to work collectively with the rank and file of the Party towards victory in the 2024 General Election.

The leadership of the Caucus said this when it paid a courtesy call on Mr Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff at his office in Accra.

The courtesy call was to enable the group to formally introduce itself and its objectives to the former Chief of Staff.

Mr Fred Sebi-Doku, the National Deputy Secretary of the National Caucus of NDC Parliamentary Aspirants, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the meeting, said the group would work collectively with the leadership of the Party at all levels to ensure victory for the Party in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said the objective of the Caucus was to support the Party with human and material resources for victory in the 2024 General Election.

“Usually after primaries, a lot of individuals leave the Party for one reason or the other, but we don’t want to entertain such situations in this election; because this election is a very crucial one for Ghana as whole,” Mr Sebi-Doku stated.

“… And the NDC as a Party, we don’t want to disappoint Ghanaians. Hence, we have gathered all the aspirants who were not successful in the May 13th, 2023, NDC Parliamentary Primaries, brought them together and try to heal their wounds, make peace with all of them; so that they will all come together and support the Party to win the next general election.”

He said the group was not only going to help the NDC Flagbearer to win the Presidential election, but was also all the Party’s Parliamentary Candidates to win their respective Constituency seats.

“So, no NDC Parliamentary Candidate should see us as a threat to them because we are in it to help them. We just want to make the numbers for the Party and the Parliamentary Candidates,” he said.

He noted that the Caucus’ Chairman was Mr Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini, the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu, who lost in the Party’s May 13, 2023, Parliamentary Primaries.

Mr Sebi-Doku appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC in the coming general election to enable the Party “rescue the nation from the economic hardship that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government is inflicting upon Ghanaians” .

Reverend James Ofoe Batsa, the National Public Relations Officer of the National Caucus of the NDC Parliamentary Aspirants, reiterated the need for the Parliamentary Aspirants, who were not successful in May 13th, 2023, primaries to come together to fight a good cause for the Party.

“The reason being that the country itself is at the critical stage, but if we see ourselves divided, it will be a very big disadvantage to the Party. And since we don’t want that to happen, that is why we have come together to work for the good of the Party.”

He said the Caucus was formed on the 14th of May, 2023, just a day after the Party’s Parliamentary Primaries.

He said not everyone was happy with the outcome of the Party’s Parliamentary Primaries, but looking at the bigger picture, it was better for them to get into the boat and lend their support for the Party’s victory in the 2024 General Election.

Mr Debrah lauded the formation of the Caucus to work towards the Party’s victory in the 2024 General Election, and described it as a novelty.

