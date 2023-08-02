MTN reaffirms commitment to fighting MoMo fraud as it launches MoMo month

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Aug. 02, GNA – MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with relevant stakeholders to tackle activities of MoMo fraudsters to protect funds of customers.

Nii Adotey Mingle, General Manager, MTN Northern Business District, who gave the assurance, was speaking at a ceremony at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi, to mark the commencement of 2023 MoMo month.

“MTN Ghana and Mobile Money Limited are committed to addressing these challenges by working closely with various stakeholders and partners in a bid to build a robust, efficient and more inclusive digital payment ecosystem in the country,” he announced.

He said although MoMo had had contributed to Ghana’s socio-economic growth, it had also been the target of some unscrupulous persons who continued to perpetrate financial crime and MoMo fraud with several customers falling victims to the antics of these fraudsters.

The company, he said, would continue to beef up efforts to counter their nefarious activities to stay ahead of them always.

“Through robust and stringent measures, multi-sectorial collaborations, as well as intensified public education, we will continue to tackle MoMo fraud to bring the perpetrators to book,” Mr. Mingle said.

He said their efforts had resulted in marginal decline in the fraudulent activities but there was still more work to be done to eliminate the menace.

According to him, data from the Bank of Ghana revealed that digital electronic money-related losses in 2022 amounted to GHS 26 million, representing 103 per cent increase from 2021.

The General Manager said MoMo remained the most revolutionary product to have been introduced to the Ghanaian financial ecosystem since its launch in 2009.

He said the impact since then had been far-reaching and redefined the course of Ghana’s digital payment sector, impacting the lives of millions in Ghana and beyond

“In Ghana, mobile money has increased access to financial services for millions of people which has led to the strengthening of the payment ecosystem and deepening financial inclusion,” he said.

GNA

