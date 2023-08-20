MTN Ghana supports Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council towards Homowo Festival celebration

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Aug. 20, GNA – MTN Ghana as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, has presented a cheque for GHS10,000.00 to support the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council in Jamestown to celebrate the festival.

It also presented MTN airtime worth GHS1,000 and drink hampers.

Mr Kwasi Osei Hyeaman, Manager of Southeast Business District, MTN, said the Company believed festivals projected African society and rallied the people for development and that “the commercial activities tied to these celebrations improved the economic conditions of the celebrating communities, hence the reason MTN Ghana continues to lend its support to over 40 festivals across the country.

“We are happy to be connected to the festival because aside from hooting at hunger, the Homowo celebration is used to foster togetherness, connect people, and bring about development,” he added.

As part of its longstanding relationship with the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, MTN has set up customer experience centres in Jamestown to address the needs of clients from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20, 2023.

“While providing a distinct customer experience during the Homowo Festival celebration all weekend, customers will be assisted to reconnect their SIM with the Ghana Card, they will be educated on Mobile Money fraud, and encouraged to use the ‘My MTN App’, the ‘MTN MoMo App, and the ‘Ayoba’ App,” he added.

In an interview with the media, Mr Hyeaman explained that the support was in line with the company’s core values which included connecting families, friends, and business through the services it provided to foster development.

“The main reason why we partner the Homowo Festival is that we believe in people and we know without people MTN won’t exist. So anything that relates to people we want to be part of and that is why you see us here,” he added.

He added that as a business, MTN Ghana would continue to partner the Homowo Festival to promote culture.

Addressing MTN MoMo Fraud, Mr Hyeaman advised customers to guard their MoMo pin at all times by ensuring that it was not given to anybody.

He stressed that while MTN Ghana was committed to fighting MoMo fraud, customers had to help to make the fight successful.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Nii Akwei Bonsu III, Paramount Stool Secretary expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for the support towards the celebration of the Homowo Festival this year and in the past as well.

GNA

