Mission CRY donates bibles to churches at Pokuase, Akweteman

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – The Christian Resources International (Mission CRY) in its bid to spread the gospel in every home has donated boxes of the Holy Bible to be distributed among Ghanaians.

To this end, Reverend Professor Clement Sarpong, the founder of the Vision Unlimited Foundation and a Representative of Mission CRY in Ghana has presented some of the bibles to church members at Pokuase and Akweteman in Accra.

Rev Prof Sarpong in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the benefactors at the world headquarters, Mission Cry, USA, Reverend and Mrs Jason Woolford, aimed at ensuring that every home get a bible to read to guide their lives while helping to spread the word of God.

At the presentation at the International Trinity Church at Akweteman, he said, about 500 persons in the community were expected to benefit from the gesture and that over 200 people at Pokuase had already received some of the bibles.

The beneficiaries from the Trinity Church in an interview expressed gratitude to the Mission CRY, and Rev Prof Sarpong for their efforts of supporting the church, saying the bible is a good book and that it was necessary that each one get some to direct their lives.

GNA

