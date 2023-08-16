McDan Group appoints new CEO

Accra, Aug. 16, GNA – The McDan Group of Companies has appointed Mr Kweku Ampromfi as the Group’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective August 01, 2023.

He takes over the leadership role from Dr. Daniel McKorley, founder and former CEO, who is now the Chairman of the Group.

This is in a press release from the McDan Group.

The release said Mr Ampromfi, before his appointment, was the Founder, President, and CEO of Ampromfi Group, an investment and management consulting firm focused on the unique challenges facing the private and public sectors in Africa.

It said he was a finance, investment, and strategic management professional with over 20 years of experience in multiple industries in Africa and North America.

“Kwaku brings on board an in-depth knowledge of finance, investment, strategic management, global business dynamics, and leadership,” it said.

Mr Amprofi, in the release, expressed gratitude and thank the Group Chairman for the confidence reposed in him.

He said he appreciated the huge task ahead of him and promised to work with the team to move the McDan Group of Companies to another height in line with the Company’s vision to become a household name and a leading mining, logistics and private aviation provider in Africa.

Dr. McKorley assured of his support for Mr Kweku and the team to advance the vision of the Group.

Mr Ampromfi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where he was the Local President of the National Union of Ghana Students.

He is also a graduate of Harvard University and a deacon at a multi-national/multi-cultural church – Agape New Testament Church, Accra.

He resides in Accra with his wife Jan, and their two children.

GNA

