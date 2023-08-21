Majority of Ghanaians oppose military intervention in Niger – Survey

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Aug.21, GNA – More than half of the Ghanaian population is against Ghana’s participation in any military intervention in Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a new survey by the Global InfoAnalytics indicates.

The survey, which sampled the views of 1618 Ghanaians from across the 16 regions, saw 52 per cent of respondents opposing Ghana’s involvement in the intended invasion of Niger by the regional bloc.

Data released by the research institution also showed that 38 per cent of respondents supported Ghana’s participation in any military action in Niger while 10 per cent of respondents did not have an opinion.

The survey followed divided conversations over ECOWAS’ announcement that it may resort to force to restore democracy in Niger if the junta, which had seized power in that country failed to cooperate with the bloc for peaceful handover of power to the ousted President.

In a media interview monitored by the Ghana News Agency Monday morning, Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director, Global InfoAnalytics, said the survey sought to assess the citizen’s perspective to the controversy.

He said the findings suggested that Ghana’s participation in ECOWAS’ intended invasion of Niger was unpopular among majority of the citizenry.

“What it means is that majority of Ghanaians do not support the war. I believe Ghanaians feel we are not involved in their (Niger) internal affairs so, why should we be involved in it. If Ghana was the one being attacked then perhaps, they would have supported a military response,” Mr Dankwah said.

He said 76 per cent of the respondents believed that some of the coups in West Africa were occasioned bad governance, with nearly half of respondents (49 per cent) indicating that coups were a durable solution to bad governance.

Meanwhile, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger’s coup leader, has promised to return the West African nation to civilian rule within three years.

He made the announcement after meeting mediators from the West African regional bloc Ecowas in the capital, Niamey on Saturday.

GNA

