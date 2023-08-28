Lower Pra Rural Bank goes on walk to herald 40th anniversary

By Mlidred Siabi- Mensah

Aboadze (WR), Aug. 28, GNA – The Management and Staff of Lower Pra Rural Bank PLC embarked on a three-hour health walk to begin series of activities to mark the bank’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

The anniversary is on the theme: “Effectiveness of Lower Pra in Rural Banking for Community Development.”

Staff of Bank, led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Issac Kwamina Afful, amidst brass band music, walked from Aboadze through Inchaban, Ituma, Nyankrom, Shama Junction to the forecourt of the headquarters at Shama.

The Staff later engaged in different games including table tennis, draught, oware, ludo, fill the bottle, eating apples, musical chairs and snooker and singing competition.

The CEO in a retrospect about the bank, mentioned the series of hurdles the bank had overcome and the faithfulness of God to see the Lower Pra PLC through.

He said the bank was doing well in terms of deposits, investment and dividends even when some banks failed, especially during COVID-19 pandemic and global financial disruptions.

The CEO said, the bank, established in 1983, had grown to become one of the vibrant rural banks in Ghana with branches at Daboase, Inchaban, Anaji, Axim, Tarkwa, New Site in Takoradi, Kokompe, and Essikado all in the Western Region.

Mr Afful said the health walk and the games were for Management and Staff to exercise, improve their health, boost productivity, and enhance the bank’s economy.

“As we celebrate our successes in banking and community development, we want to exercise, to be ready, remain focused to become robust and productive as much as we can,” Mr Afful added.

He thanked management and staff for their participation and enthusiasm and believed that the exercise would continue to be a bond for teamwork as they focused on the years ahead.

