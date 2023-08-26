Live Updates: NPP super delegates elect five presidential candidates today

President Nana Akufo-Addo casts vote at NPP headquarters

Accra, 09:56AM

President Nana Akufo-Addo is the first person to vote at NPP headquarters polling station for the party’s Super Delegates Conference.

About 204 delegates are expected to cast their votes at the venue.

Voting underway at University of Cape Coast

Cape Coast, 09:51

Voting is underway at University of Cape Coast, venue for the Central Region NPP super delegates conference to elect five presidential candidates for the November National Congress.

The election started at 09:00 hours and is expected to end at 13:00 hours.

More security than delegates at Volta Regional super delegates congress

Ho, 09:36

There are more security men than delegates at the on-going NPP super delegates congress at the Regional Catholic Secretariat premises in the Volta Region, capital Ho.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) counted about 100 officers manning a centre, where 41 delegates are voting to select five out of 10 Presidential aspirants for a delegates congress later in the year.

A heavy concentration of security at the gate checks vehicles and their contents, while individuals undergo scanning with a metal detector device.

Voting underway in Accra amid heavy police presence

Accra, 09:20AM

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA – Voting has commenced at the YMCA Technical Training Centre, where the Greater Accra Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding it’s Special Electoral College polls.

Some 72 delegates (including 1 proxy) will cast their ballot in the Greater Accra Regional polls.

NPP super delegates elect five presidential candidates today

Accra, Aug 26, GNA – The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its Super Delegates Congress today, Saturday, August 26, 2023 where a total of 958 delegates are expected to vote in the Party’s Special Electoral College, to elect five from its ten aspirants for the November 4, presidential primary.

Sixteen polling station with one at the party headquarters have been created across the regions for the election, which would start from 0900 hours and close at 1300 hours.

The ten presidential aspirants, in the order in which they will appear on the ballot paper are: Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr Joe Ghartey, Mr Kwadwo Poku, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest are: Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Francis Addai Nimoh, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Mr Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

