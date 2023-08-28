Let’s maintain peace before, during, and after the 2024 General Elections – Global Evangelical Church

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – The Synod of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has reminded the nation of the importance of peace before, during, and after the impending 2024 General Elections.

The Church appealed to the Government, the Electoral Commission, the various Political Parties, the Media, Security Agencies and other stakeholders to play their roles in a transparent, free and fair manner.

In a Communique issued by the Church at its 2023 Synod, it bemoaned the delay in the passage of the anti LGBTQQIA++ Bill into law and urged Parliament to expedite action in passing it.

The 2023 Synod was on the theme:“Be Holy in all you do” (1 Peter 1: 14 – 16).

Reverend Dr Yohanes Ahiabu, the Synod Clerk, who read the Communique, said the passage of the Bill would help not only in preserving the religious, cultural, and social wellbeing of Ghanaians but also preventing the many health implications associated with the practice.

He said the Synod recognised the need for the Government going to the International Monetary Fund (lMF) as a last resort for financial assistance aimed at restoring the economy.

He urged the Government to be prudent in the use of the funds being received in order to ensure full national economic recovery, development and sustainability.

The Synod Clerk called on the Government to make use of the expertise of agriculturalists by providing them with the necessary agro inputs to increase their productivity thereby resulting in national food security.

“The Synod laments the environmental degradation caused by illegal mining also known as “galamsey” and urges Government and all stakeholders to continue to fight the menace in order to save and restore our environment and water bodies for this generation and posterity,” he added.

The Synod called on the citizenry, especially the Christian community, to intentionally pursue practical holy living in all spheres of life.

GNA

