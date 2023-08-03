Krachi East NPP parliamentary aspirant absorbs health costs for delegates

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Aug. 3, GNA – Mr Jacob K.Y Nlanlil, a Parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Krachi East, has instructed KOPAH CLINIC to provide free medical care to party delegates in the constituency.

He said the welfare of delegates was Paramount and the initiative would ensure a secure future for the party and help sustain lives.

Mr Nlanlil, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), explained that the initiative would motivate the grassroots to work hard, because they were the lifeline of the party, without whom the Party would cease to exist.

Mr Nlanlil, who is among the five aspirants seeking to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Constituency, said the decision to provide free health care to the delegates, was a called from God that would secure and maintain the future of the party’s grassroots in the Krachi East.

Mr Maxwell Yaw Bosompem, in-charge of the health facility, briefing the GNA on the exercise, said it had so far been tremendous and impactful as more than 70 delegates had benefited.

The GNA on its visit to the health facility sighted some delegates at OPD, who had come from the Ayerumu Electoral Area, to receive their treatment and medications.

They expressed their gratitude to the aspirant for the initiative and the KOPAH CLINIC for the support.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

