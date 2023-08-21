KNUST Parasitologist to lead discussions on health innovations at 9th UN General Assembly Science Summit

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Aug. 21, GNA – Professor Alexander Yaw Debrah, Parasitologist and Global Health expert at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been selected as one of the key speakers at the 9th UN General Assembly Science Summit in New York City.

The summit, being organised by the Intelligence and Security Committee in Science, will bring together global thought leaders, scientists, policymakers, and experts from various fields across the world from September 12, 2023.

The purpose of the summit, which is under the theme “the role of science in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is to address critical scientific challenges that impact our planet today.”

A statement from the University’s Relations Office said the selection of Professor Debrah, was an acknowledgement of his leadership as the Director of the TAKeOFF project, which aims at tackling the obstacles to fight filariasis and podoconiosis diseases.

The TAKeOFF project is being funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

Professor Debrah is expected to contribute valuable insights to enrich discussions and guide participants in a significant session.

The session is titled “Research Networks for Health Innovations in Sub-Saharan Africa (RHISSA).”

This interactive platform, according to the statement, will allow him to engage in meaningful conversations with other research networks and experts from diverse fields and foster collaboration for sustainable development.

Prof. Debrah holds a Ph.D. in Medical Parasitology and his primary research focus is on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), particularly filariasis.

He has established research partnerships with international institutions such as the University of Bonn, Case Western Reserve University of Cleveland, the University of Buea in Cameroon, the TaskForce for Global Health in the US, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, among others.

His impactful work has secured grants exceeding 15 million euros from significant entities, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the European Commission, BMBF, and the German Research Foundation (DFG).

Professor Debrah has over 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals and has been recognised with awards such as the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) Travel Award, a nomination by the VW Foundation of Germany to attend a forum of Nobel laureates, and young promising scientists in Lindau, Germany, the prestigious bi-annual main prize of the German Paul-Ehrlich-Society for anti-infective therapy (PEG), and the German “Momento Research” Prize.

He has held several positions at KNUST, including Examinations Officer, Head of Department, Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, and Acting Provost of the College of Health Sciences.

He is the Chairman of the Graduate Committee of the College of Health Sciences, a member of the School of Graduate Studies Board, and a member of the Academic Board of KNUST.

Additionally, he has held National and International positions, including Chair of the Planning Committee of the Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (ICAAC) of the American Society of Microbiology (the first African to be appointed to this committee since its formation over 65 years ago).

The statement expressed the University’s Management commendation to Prof. Debrah for attaining this feat.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

