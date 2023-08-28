Klottey Korle constituency executives of NDC congratulates Madam Anim-Addo

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – The Klottey Korle constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated Madam Molly Anim-Addo for being appointed as a member of the National Executive Committee of the party.

“The entire Constituency Executive Committee, Ward Coordinators, Branch Executives, and the general membership of Klottey Korle NDC are highly elated with your appointment on the National Executive Committee of our great party,” they stated.

This was in a statement issued by Mr Eugene Eshun-Elliot, the Constituency Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday.

It said: “We take your appointment as an assurance that, the great strides achieved by the party in this constituency is being duly recognized and are hopeful that, more individuals will be duly rewarded as we strive to increase our vote margin in our pursuit to make Klottey Korle constituency an NDC bona fide seat.”

The statement said by this gesture; “The Klottey Korle NDC has been assured of the promise of the leadership of the party and His Excellence John Dramani Mahama that, our works will not be in vain, and that hard work will be duly rewarded.”

It stated that the constituency is endowed with many ardent and committed comrades ready and poised to give their all to the party and that the appointment of Madam Anim-Addo would spur them on to do their best for the party.

“We herein render our greatest appreciation to the leadership of the party for this gesture.”

The constituency executives expressed their gratitude to the appointee, saying; “Our mum and Comrade, Her Excellence Molly Anim-Addo, we are indeed grateful to have you as our own.

“Our wish is that the sky is the limit for you! We entreat you to leverage this appointment to inspire many comrades in the constituency by helping in many ways to make the party attractive.

“This appointment we believe is not only a personal achievement for you. It is a great feather in the cap of all the NDC family in this our great Klottey Korle NDC family. It is our greatest hope that Klottey Korle NDC will not be found wanting as our mum and comrade sits at the highest decision table. Ayekooo!!!!”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

