Include more local content in pre-school education – Ga East Coordinator

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Aug.13, GNA – Ms Francisca Bello, the Pre-school Coordinator at the Ga East Municipal Education Directorate, has advised pre-schools in the country to include more local content in teaching children.

She said owners and heads of such basic educational institutions should prioritise the Ghanaian curriculum in teaching and learning aside the adoption of foreign ones.

This, according to her, would help the children understand their local environment, society and not lose sight of the culture.

“We want to encourage facilitators and teachers to use more of our local materials. If you want to teach the children about greens for example, there are a lot of green leaves around. We should be able to let our children know how to deal with the greens around us so that when it comes to transfer of knowledge, the child will know that the green in my environment is what my teacher is talking of”, she said.

Ms Bello made the remark at the opening of a school call “Little Rubies Home School” at Agbogba-Old Ashongman Estate in Accra.

She said preschools should stop “overemphasizing the English language and include the Ghanaian languages in teaching.”

Little Rubies Home School is a three-storey ultra-modern facility equipped with modern child-friendly washrooms, separate furnished study and play spaces, toys for the various age groups, learning materials for babies, toddlers, and young children up to the age of six years.

Ms Bello also encouraged the school to admit children with disabilities and pledged to help the school to train its teachers extensively in Ghanaian pre-school education.

Mrs Ruby Annan Nettey, the Proprietor of Little Rubies Home School, said her school would not only deal with the British Curriculum but would include that of Ghana.

She explained that their blend of the two curricula would go a long way to help the children not to just pronounce, read, write, and memorise but, to understand the concepts of what they are taught, think independently, explore, and understand the world around them.

The school’s scope of teaching and learning she noted, would cover areas such as language and communication development, social and emotional development as well as Physical development.

“We believe that what we have to offer will be able to close that gap where some children are running through the school system and are not coming out with the required breath of knowledge and understanding of the world in which they live. We are going to make a difference where children are able to gain a large scope of understanding… so they can compete with their counterparts from other countries”, she said.

Mrs Nettey also said that the school would offer scholarship packages to preschoolers from less privileged backgrounds.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

