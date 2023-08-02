ILAPI to conduct new survey on crumbs of wasteful spending 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 2, GNA-The Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) has launched the beginning of 2023 survey on “government waste report, and crumbs of wasteful spending.’

The survey is to get public opinion on the usage of their taxes by governments.

Mr Stephen Dansu, the Head of Research at ILAPI, launching the survey in Tema said ILAPI is a non-profit, non-partisan, public policy and educational research Organization (Think Tank), operating exclusively for education, social, political, business consultancy, free market economics advocacy, decentralization, international relations, individual liberty, rule of law, poverty alleviation and entrepreneurship.

Mr Dansu said the launched survey would serve as a continuation of the first one, which saw 2000 respondents participating, the majority of whom believed that, on average, 70 per cent of taxpayers’ contributions would go into wasteful spending.

He said the research, which would run from August to December, would this time look at the religious affiliation of participants to see whether it had any influence on their perception of waste.

He said the current research was hoping to attract at least 2000 respondents from all 16 regions of the country through their enumerators in the regions who would conduct the face-to-face survey.

He encouraged the public to visit their website and other media handles to participate in the survey, as that would give the government and other stakeholders awareness of what they think about the wastage of their taxes and why they were not interested in paying taxes as the law requires.

Mr Peter Bismark Kwofie, the Executive Director of ILAPI, encouraged the public to participate in the survey, reminding them that if such waste were not brought to the fore and tackled, it would continue to trickle down and affect their livelihood in many ways.

