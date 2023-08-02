I will make Akatsi South a solid ground for NPP – Aspirant 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Aug. 2, GNA- Mr Ocloo Mawuli Egos, the Akatsi South parliamentary candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to revive the party in the area ahead of the 2024 general election.

He said his desire to contest in the forthcoming Parliamentary primaries was to inject his energy and experience into the parliamentary front of the party towards what he called ‘pooling together, winning together.’

Mr Ocloo disclosed this after picking his nomination form at the party’s constituency office at Akatsi to contest in the party’s primary to elect a candidate for the party in Election 2024.

He explained that he dedicated the past years of his life serving the party in different capacities such as Constituency Secretary as well as consolidating the party’s base in making it stronger for any contest against the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Ocloo, who is also the current Akatsi South Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, further indicated that he would present a more vibrant youth front where both the young ones and the elderly would be given the space to fight a common agenda under his watch.

“It is time to prove to the people of Ghana that Akatsi South will be made for the NPP unlike in the olden days where only one party is popular,” he added.

He, therefore, called on his supporters and other contenders to embrace decency in their political utterances since the exercise would be an internal race.

So far, two aspirants including Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe have picked up their forms to join the race which later be held between September and December.

The winner of the primaries would join Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament for the area in the 2024 general election.

GNA

