HIV: Six months on antiretroviral suppresses viral load

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Aug 2, GNA- Dr Henry Nagai, Chief of Party USAID CARE Continuum Project, has urged Ghanaians to test to know their HIV status and start treatment when positive to suppress viral load.

He said that was crucial as a recent study indicated that being on HIV treatment for continuously six months suppressed one’s viral load.

With a suppressed viral load, one would not be able to transmit HIV sexually.

“If you are HIV positive and on treatment and continue to judiciously adhere to taking Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), HIV viral load becomes undetectable that is less than 50 copies per mile, then you will not be able to transmit HIV sexually.

Dr Nagai said this at the dissemination meeting of the 2022 National and Sub-national HIV and AIDS estimates and projections.

The purpose of the estimates is to help develop national HIV policies, plans, strategies, and programmes.

He said a recent International AIDS Society conference held in Australia established that important scientific achievement, which encouraged persons living with HIV not to joke with the treatment.

Statistics from the 2022 national and Sub-national HIV and AIDS estimates and projections indicate that about 87.4 per cent of PLHIV are on ART with 68.1 per cent of them being virally suppressed.

This leaves the 95-95-95 target at 71.8 per cent of the HIV population knowing their status, 87.4 per cent on Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), and 68.1 per cent of them virally suppressed.

Dr Nagai urged persons on HIV treatment to continue to be on treatment to achieve viral suppression.

Reverend Kenneth Danso, Head of Strategic Information, National AIDS Control Programme (NACP), Ghana Health Service, speaking at the event, assured that all preventive measures were in full force to reduce new infections.

He said so far, there were 750 ART sites in the country and efforts were being made to expand the testing site, which was why the HIV Self Test was launched recently.

The HIV Self Test enables individuals to conduct self-testing anywhere and seek early treatment if positive.

