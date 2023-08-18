Hearts of Oak and Olympics clash in Homowo Charity Cup on Sunday   

Accra, Aug. 18, GNA – Two of Ghana’s glamourous clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak will face regional rivals Accra Great Olympics in the 2023 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup on Sunday, August 20, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Homowo Charity Cup which is part of activities lined up to celebrate the Gas Homowo festival in the capital would draw the attendance of Gbese Manste, His Royal Majesty, Nii Ayi Bonte II.

Sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association, the Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup is a platform for the two clubs to renew their rivalry for bragging rights on who rules the capital.

The last meeting between the two clubs was match-day 19 of the betPawa Premier League when Great Olympics, nicknamed the ‘Dade Boys’ pip Hearts 1-0 with Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye scoring the only goal of the match.

According to the organisers Gold Star Consult, rates for the match is fixed for GHS 10.00 to draw many supporters to the stadium to catch a glimpse of the thrilling display from both clubs.

Telecommunication giant, MTN is part of sponsors of the noble competition.

GNA

