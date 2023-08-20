Greek fire brigade fighting to control wildfires near Alexandroupolis

Athens, Aug. 20, (dpa/GNA) - Large forest and bush fires are raging out of control in north-eastern Greece, amid high temperatures, strong winds and a drought that has lasted for weeks.

The flames reached villages in the region of the port city of Alexandroupolis on Sunday, damaging several houses and farmland, local authorities said.

The fires broke out on Saturday. Firefighters deployed firefighting planes and helicopters to contain the flames at dawn on Sunday, fire officials said. “It was a very difficult night,” Alexandroupolis Mayor Giannis Zamboukis told state radio.

He said that eight villages near his town had been evacuated. Four people were brought to hospital with respiratory problems, he added.

Tourist attractions are not in danger, he noted.

It was unclear what caused the fires to break out, but they spread rapidly, fanned by strong winds and a lengthy drought.

In all, 46 forest and bush fires broke out nationwide on Saturday, the fire brigade said.

The Greek Civil Service published a map on Sunday showing that the second-highest fire danger level applies in large parts of Greece.

Temperatures of around 39 degrees Celsius are expected to prevail on the Greek mainland in the coming days, the weather office said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

