GPRTU members elect new Executive Officers for Northern Region

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Aug. 28, GNA – The Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trades Union Congress, have elected new Executive Officers to steer the affairs of the Union for the next four years.

The newly elected officers, which involved Alhaji Seidu Amadu, as the Regional Chairman, Henry Akiteyi Kasta, as Regional Vice Chairman, Ali Abubakari Papaye, as Regional First Trustee and Adam Salifu as Regional Second Trustee, all stood unopposed and were consequently sworn into office.

Alhaji Amadu expressed gratitude to members of the GPRTU for the confidence reposed in them.

He said the atmosphere during the elections showed the unity amongst members of the GPRTU in the region, adding “We have a duty to transform this unity into development.”

He said there was the need for members to remain united and cooperate with the leadership to find solutions to challenges confronting them in the region.

Alhaji Amadu gave assurance that the new Executive Officers would work with the Chiefs and the Assembly, to secure a plot of land to build an office space as GPRTU’s Secretariat in the region.

GNA

