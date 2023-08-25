GNPC Foundation builds six-unit classroom block for Atobiase community  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Atobiase (WR), Aug. 25, GNA- The Atobiase community in the Wassa East District of the Western Region has received a six- unit classroom block to end the worry of students sitting in dilapidated school block to study.

The provision of the newly constructed school building, funded by the GNPC foundation and constructed by Jobs Engineering works limited, is a dream come true by the District Education Directorate to have better physical infrastructure for teaching and learning.

Madam Ernestina Christiana Winful, the District Director of Education at the handing over ceremony at Atobiase said, “I am happy that the physical infrastructure of this school has been improved….my children will have serene environment to learn and excel even more in the BECE examination.”

The Community, which presented over 600 candidates for last year’s BECE churn out many excellent results due to the introduction of a BECE clinic with candidates and parents, mock examinations and the National standardized examination amid strong monitoring and supervision by circuit supervisors.

The Chief of Atobiase, Nana Kweku Bukra II, was overwhelmed by the quick response of the GNPC Foundation.

The chief described the community as the largest within the Wassa East District but lacked a Senior High School facility.

He said: “l have land for any well-meaning entity but I will particularly ask the GNPC to come back and build senior high school here for those whose parents may not have the monies to pay for education expenses in other places.”

Mr. Dominic Eduah, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation noted the numerous financial commitments to raise the human capital base of the country, particularly the Western Region.

Already, the Foundation had spent huge sums of monies on scholarships for 350 foreign students, 200 medical students and 8000 General scholarships.

Mr. Eduah mentioned that some 2000 individuals would also soon benefit from the economic empowerment pillar of the Foundation.

GNA

