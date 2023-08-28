Ghana Premier League 2023/24 season to be launched at Eastern Premier Hotel on Tuesday

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, Aug. 28. GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the launch date for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The much-anticipated event would take place on Tuesday, August 29, at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

The event that was previously scheduled for Friday, August 25th has been changed. The venue has also undergone some minor changes, but it is still located in the same town.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, Youth and Sports Minister Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Executive Council Members of the GFA, Presidents and Chief Executive Officers of the 18 Premier League Clubs, and other invited guests would join them in celebrating the occasion with great fervour.

This historic announcement heralds the much-anticipated return of top-tier Ghanaian football, and stakeholders, teams, and supporters are getting ready for an exciting new season.

Football fans all throughout the country should firmly mark their calendars and anticipate an exciting and explosive season.

The first matchday of the new season would take place from Friday, September 15, to Monday, September 18, 2023, igniting the enthusiasm and passion of the Ghanaian football community.

GNA

