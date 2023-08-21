Germany ‘very concerned’ by report of Saudi border killings

Berlin, Aug 21, (dpa/GNA) – The German Foreign Office has expressed alarm, about a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW), alleging that Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants and asylum seekers.

“We are very concerned about the grave allegations” contained in the report, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said in Berlin on Monday.

However, she said the government has not reached findings of its own about the alleged killings, detailed in the HRW report.

The Ethiopians, including children, were allegedly killed while trying to cross the Saudi-Yemeni border. The report detailed alleged killings that took place between March 2022 and June 2023, but said recent investigations indicate the killings continue to take place.

GNA

