Freezy Macbones joins Black Bombers in camp

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly referred to as “Freezy Macbones,” has joined Ghana’s national boxing team, the Black Bombers, in camp.



Freezy Macbones arrived in Ghana on Sunday, August 27, and received a rousing welcome from some supporters at the Kotoka International Airport.



The boxing prodigy has been selected by the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) to represent Ghana at the Africa 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Senegal.



Speaking to the press following his arrival, Freezy Macbones was optimistic about qualifying for next year’s Olympics in France.



He stated that a lot of things had gone on behind the scenes and commended the leadership of the GBF, and promised to help them succeed in their endeavours.



The men’s and women’s qualifying tournaments will be held in Dakar, Senegal, from September 9 to 15, 2023, as the Black Bombers look to grab automatic qualification spots.



Among the boxers called up for camping are US-based Ghanaian female boxer Ornella Sathoud and Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi.

