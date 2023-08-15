Focus on your wards as they await the BECE results – South Tongu DCE advises

By Kekeli K. Blamey

South Tongu (V/R), Aug.15, GNA – Mr Seth Kwasi Agbi, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Tongu, has called on parents to offer maximum protection to their children who graduated from the Junior High School after the recent Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This follows the numerous initiatives put in place by the Chief Executive, who is also Chairman of the District Security Committee, to clamp down on robbery and other immoral activities in the district.

According to the DCE, parents now have the absolute task to focus more on their children and support them to have a better future since their wards will spend more time with them at home.

He explained that most parents did not take full responsibility for their wards’ welfare, hence the children were exposed to activities that society frowned on.

This, he said, could possibly alter the future of children and also affect society.

The DCE thus urged the parents to give good counsel to their children and get them equipped with healthy livelihood skills as they await their results.

He also cautioned that much attention be given to the girls since they were vulnerable and could do anything to satisfy their needs.

Mr Agbi also called on the graduates to be in their best behaviour and support their parents at home.

He advised that they avoided bad companies and adapted to the moral ethics of society, adding that any of them who acted outside the confines of the law would be dealt with.

Mr. Seth Fiagorme, the Sogakope Director of National Commission for Civic Education, also stressed the need to enroll these graduates either in computer literacy classes or provide them with a society activity that would occupy their time, pending the outcome of their examinations.

He indicated that due to the lack of parental control in recent days, most children below the age of 20 indulged in alcoholism and smoking as some even gang up to rape young girls in the society.

Mr Fiagorme explained that the laws of the country frowned on such acts and if parents did not protect their children, they would be left to face the wrath of the law.

GNA

