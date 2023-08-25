Filmmaker calls for more support for youth in movie industry

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – Stakeholders in the movie and entertainment industry are being encouraged to provide financial and logistical support to enable the youth produce movies that tell Ghanaian and African stories.

Film and Television Director, Mr Eric Ofori Aryeetey, said young people had impactful stories to tell, but their creativity and production lacked the needed push from stakeholders in the movie and entertainment industry.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency after his short movies titled: ‘Heroine’ and ‘Shwapo’ɛ Naa'(at the shop) were shown at the Chale Wote Film Labs at the Christianborg Castle Gardens in Accra.

Mr Aryeetey has been a video editor for a decade, but recently trained at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) as a film and television director and now wants to ‘’stamp his authority in the film industry by making short movies”.

His short clip ‘Heroine’ was awarded by ‘The 48 hour Film Project’ in the United States of America in March this year for having the ‘best visual effect’ and he looks forward to producing similar movies, but lacks the fiscal muscle.

‘’The feedback we had from ‘Heroine’ has been amazing and we realised that people want action; the comment on the visual effect is inspiring us to produce a feature-length film, but all of these come with financial resources. If there are people out there, who believe in film-making and consider it a business, let’s come together and create this,’’ he appealed.

Mr Aryeetey said his productions addressed social issues while projecting women in a positive light.

‘’With our generation, we see things differently and I am sure we have serious stories we can tell so, stakeholders and everybody should come on board to help the new generation to tell the stories of our time,’’ he said, adding that more works would be made public next year.

