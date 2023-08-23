Exhibition Depicts War in Ukraine through Children’s Eyes

Ruse on the Danube, Aug 23, (BTA/GNA) – An exhibition entitled “Children of War” is arranged in the centre of Ruse, on the Danube. Organizers of the exhibition are the Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria and the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in the Danubian city.

The exhibition presents 38 works by children from different parts of Ukraine, who are between the ages of six and sixteen.

The organizers say these are children who have been living under the bombardment for more than a year. They have experienced a hard winter with constant power and water supply interruptions. These are children who write homework and read books to the sound of sirens. Children who, despite everything, are engaged in music, arts, sports, and are developing their abilities and preparing for life in peaceful Ukraine. The paintings show the war through children’s eyes, the pain and horror, and the hope for the future.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Ruse Plamen Bobokov and Ruse Regional Governor Danail Kovachev.

