Eschew Lateness, Chief Director urges staff of La-Nkwantanang Madina Assembly

By Isaac Odoom Egyin

Accra, Aug. 18, GNA – Mrs Lilian Baeker, Chief Director, Greater Regional Coordinating Council, on Tuesday urged staff of the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly(LANMA) to be punctual and dedicated to the Assembly.

She said this when she paid a working visit to the La- Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly (LANMA) to familiarise herself with the operations of the Assembly.

The Chief Director, interacting with members of the assembly, heads of department and staff, urged them to eschew lateness as that affected productivity.

That, she said, had become an issue of concern which the Head of Local Government Service was taking measures to address.

“Lateness to work in the Local Government Service has assumed a worrying trend and the head of the service is taking a serious look at how to check it,” said Mrs Baeker.

She said as part of measures to nip the phenomenon in the bud, all MMDCEs had been directed to install a “Clock-in Clock-out” device to check lateness and truancy.

Mrs Baeker also cautioned all units and departments to develop the habit of submitting their reports early as late submission of reports would not be countenanced.

Ms Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, Municipal Chief Executive, LaNNMA, promised to install a “Clock-in Clock-out” device to enhance work efficiency and productivity.

The MCE also entreated staff to work harder to improve the current 39th position of LaNNMA on the MMDCEs assessment league table.

