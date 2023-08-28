Eno Barony for sixth GOWA

Accra, Aug 28, GNA – Female rap goddess, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, known professionally by her stage name, Eno Barony, will perform at the sixth Ghana Outstanding Women Award (GOWA).

The event, scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 10, at the Accra International Conference Centre, would celebrate the efforts of women who have stood out in the respective fields in the year under review.

According to the management of the rap heavyweight, she is poised to thrill the gathering with some of her hit songs like Heavy Load, Ay3ka, Only Jah, Don’t Judge Me Waring.

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Production, organisers of GOWA, in an interaction with GNA Entertainment expressed her delight in the upcoming event.

She said a poet would be recited by third runner-up of Miss Kidi Season II, Princess Xornam

“It’s that time of the year again and as usual Team ASKOF is ready to celebrate our hardworking women.

“The parting on the backs of respective winners has to a large extent encouraged more women to embark on charity projects, which eventually shapes society,” she said.

Winners of each category would be presented with plaques and citations.

This year’s event is being sponsored by Twellium Industrial Limited, Flora Tissues, Top Choco, Care Front, Lux Light, and Gas Now.

GNA

