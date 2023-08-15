Eban Capital signs service agreement with University of Ghana to raise $100 million for infrastructure projects

Accra, Aug 15, GNA – Eban Capital Ltd, a Ghanaian digital technology and cash management solutions provider has signed a service agreement with Ghana’s Premier University as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations to lead fundraising activities towards the UG@75th legacy projects.

The fundraising activities are geared towards developing the requisite infrastructure to support the University’s strategy which focuses on “Nurturing Resilience, Adopting Technology and Embracing Humanism”.

The Key infrastructure projects include a Students Experience Centre, Construction of new lecture Halls, Classroom Modernization, Students Residential Facilities, Graduate School Building amongst others.

As part of this agreement, the University will make use of Eban’s cutting-edge digital membership management technology, dubbed “MembersApp” to engage with and mobilize financial resources from Alumni, Corporate Bodies, and the general public towards the UG@75th legacy projects.

The platform will act as a data warehouse for the University’s community and alumni, allowing them to communicate with all users and foster both domestic and international brand affinity.

The digital platform will make it possible for donations to be made using electronic means, including USSD, Mobile Money, Bank Cards, and Funds Transfers to the University’s designated Bank and Mobile Money Accounts to be announced.

The CEO of Eban, Mr. Jim S. Amegah, commenting on the Partnership, said that it was “part of our larger mission to leverage effective cash management solutions to mobilize resources for socio-economic advancements across Africa.

“Based on our past performance, innovation, capability, thought leadership, and brand promise, the University of Ghana chose our company. In addition to other projects, this gives Eban a special chance to collaborate with the University, the government, UG alumni, partner banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Donor Agencies to assist the UG@75 transformational infrastructure projects”.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University, stated at the signing ceremony that funds from this partnership would be utilized to augment development of projects on campus.

She praised the collaboration between Eban Capital Ltd, NASCO, and the University and asked the involved parties to continue supporting the school’s growth efforts as they seek to raise the vital funds for the various projects, such as the Students Experience Center.

“We wanted to have a legacy project, and after several deliberations, we settled on student experience center. In our day-to-day activities, we get bogged down, and we’re not always able to sustain the fundraising drive that we need for the projects that we have dreamed of, so we are happy to have this partnership with Eban and NASCO today,” she said.

